Man 'with explosives' evacuates Sheffield flats and brings city to standstill

SWNAarmed2 – by Izzy Hawksworth & Jack Fifield

One woman who works at the Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, where residents are currently holed up, said she struggled to get into work this morning and that some people had even abandoned their cars.

Earlier this morning, the woman saw a white sheet sticking outside the window of The Gateway block of flats, which remains evacuated since last night (mon) as police negotiate with a man inside who reportedly has weapons.

Speaking outside the centre, the woman said: “I saw a sheet at 8am and there’s been police officers at another balcony.

“There’s been police officers in the South Yorkshire authority building as there is a good view.”

Earlier today, South Yorkshire Police sent a letter to nearby residents, who have been asked to stay indoors as police carry out their work.

The letter reads:

“Dear Resident,

“I am Assistant Chief Constable Hayley Barnett. On behalf of South Yorkshire Police, I am overseeing the response to the incident at a residential property on Broad Street in Sheffield.

“First and foremost, I want to thank you for your cooperation so far. South Yorkshire Police and our partner agencies are aware of the impact this incident is having on you and your families and, central to our actions, the mutual aim is to get you back into your homes as soon as possible. In the short term, our partners are working hard to ensure you are safe and have the essentials and necessities for your wellbeing.

“Sheffield City Council staff are available at Ponds Forge International Sports Centre

for those who require urgent assistance.

“The latest update on the incident itself is that we are currently in attendance at a residential property on Broad Street in Sheffield, where it’s believed a resident is in possession of weapons. Surrounding properties have been evacuated and displaced residents have been signposted to Ponds Forge. Specialist officers are continuing to negotiate with the resident to bring the incident to a safe and swift conclusion.

“A further update will follow when it is available and will also be posted on South

Yorkshire Police’s Facebook page.

“Thank you, once again, for your cooperation and continued patience.

“Yours sincerely,

“Assistant Chief Constable Hayley Barnet.”

