Medal belonging to Sir Matt Busby CBE is expected to fetch up to £12k at auction

A medal belonging to football legend Sir Matt Busby CBE is expected to fetch up to £12,000 when it goes under the hammer.

The nine carat gold medal, which is engraved with ‘Manchester City F.C, Winners, M. Busby’ was given to the Scottish footballer after he won the Manchester Cup for the 1928/1929 season.

Sir Busby, who died aged 84 in 1994, started his career with Manchester City when he was 18 and was later sold to Liverpool for £8,000 in 1936.

The midfielder and half-back then managed Manchester United from 1945 to 1969, where he won 13 trophies, and then he came back for the 1970/1971 season.

He created a team with Manchester United called the ‘Busby Babes’ but eight of the players were killed in an airplane accident in Munich in 1958.

The footballer’s family have now decided to put the medal up for auction, where it’s expected to fetch between £8,000 to £12,000.

It is thought to be the first time that one of Sir Busby’s medals have gone up for sale.

Tom Duggan, sporting memorabilia specialist at Ewbank’s Auctions in Surrey, said: “Sir Matt Busby was a one-off and the same can be said for this medal.

“It’s a wonderful gesture by his family to finally allow such a piece – along with his match programme collection – to be shared with a wider audience, and we are honoured to offer them here at Ewbank’s.”

A collection of Manchester United football programmes from 1950 to 1980 and match dinner menus will also be going under the hammer on February 26.

They are expected to fetch between £100 to £400.

