Missing dog saved from cliff face in "monumental" rescue effort

SWMRrescue – by Elizabeth Hunter

A missing dog has been saved from being stuck on a cliff face in a “monumental” rescue effort.

Narla, a six-year-old labrador, vanished after escaping from her owners at Ladram Bay Holiday Park in Devon three days ago.

They heard a whine coming from the cliffs at Ladram Bay Beach – and was quickly spotted stuck on a ledge on the cliff face.

An abseiler from the Beer Coastguard Rescue made his ascent to rescue the pup – who was returned to her owners, “a little tired, a little thinner, but safe.”

In a post on Facebook, Narla’s owner described finding the pup as “a huge relief” and a result of the “monumental effort” from family and rescue teams.

The Beer Coastguard Rescue Team, assisted by Exmouth Coastguard and Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue teams said they displayed “good team work all round.”

In a statement on Facebook, they said: “Narla, who had been missing for three days, was seen on a ledge on cliffs at Ladram Bay.

“A rope technician from Beer was lowered the short distance over the cliff while Coastguards manned the clifftop operations and Narla was brought up and handed over to the owners

