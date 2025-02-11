Mom defends Chrissy Teigen who faced criticism for sharing bath with kids

A mom has defended Chrissy Teigen, who was criticized for sharing a bath with her son Miles, six, daughter Esti, two, and 20-month-old Wren.

Emma Dickson, 41, has no problem being naked around her son Teddy Dickson, five, when she’s in the shower and doesn’t want him to be “ashamed of his own body.”

While Emma doesn’t share a bath with her son anymore, she doesn’t see an issue with it and lets Teddy walk in and out of the room while she’s showering.

Emma, an occupational health nurse from Castlerock, Northern Ireland, said: “If I’m having a shower, he wanders in and out.”

“It’s not an issue.”

“Why would anyone think it’s weird?”

“When kids are little, it’s normal.”

Emma says she has no issue with her husband Dougie Dickson, 36, or her son seeing her in the shower.

Like most moms, she says they would bathe together when Teddy was a newborn, and despite no longer doing so, she doesn’t see an issue with the tot wandering into the bathroom when she’s in there.

She said: “It’s developed organically.”

“He doesn’t like being left out.”

“He doesn’t like locked doors.”

“It’s not worth him getting upset.”

Emma doesn’t have an age in mind for when she’ll stop letting Teddy see her naked.

She said: “I don’t want to make a big deal out of it.”

“I don’t have a set timetable.”

“I’ll play it by ear – and go by his lead.”

“He’s already saying ‘I want to dress myself.'”

She added: “I like the idea of him knowing what normal body types look like.”

“I don’t want him to be ashamed of his own body.”

Chrissy Teigen’s post received comments telling her Miles was “a little too old to be having a bath with his mom” and “Cringe, kids deserve privacy too.”

Emma said: “It just seems normal to me.”

“It’s about letting kids take the lead on what they feel comfortable with.”

“I think it’s sad when people make it out to be inappropriate.”













