    Mom-to-be says baby kicked so hard it shattered phone screen in her hoodie pocket

    Sam Allcock

    A woman says her unborn baby kicked so hard that her phone in the front pocket of her hoodie smashed.

    Megan Ward, 21, was walking home from the corner store last week (Feb 9) when her baby kicked her Motorola G Play.

    Megan, who was nearly 37 weeks pregnant at the time, noticed a kick stronger than usual on the right side of her belly, which took her by surprise.

    When she went to check her phone, she was shocked to find the screen had been severely damaged.

    Megan has since bought a replacement phone and has been sure to get a warranty on it.

    Megan, a student in Charlotte, North Carolina, said: “I initially wanted to be angry but how could I be in a situation like that?

    “I was in utter shock and disbelief as to how she could have possibly managed to kick it so perfectly to completely screw up the entire screen.

    “She’s weighing in at nearly 12 lbs so it makes sense that she’s strong.

    “There’s even a black part in the corner, you can see where she had kicked it.

    “My phone was already cracked when she had kicked it, she just managed to deliver the final blow to break the display and touch sensors.

    “It was easier to just buy the replacement at Walmart for $30, but you can bet I got the warranty with this new phone!”

    Megan’s baby is due to be delivered today (Feb 14) by c-section.







