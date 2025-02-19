Moment bungling burglar caught by ‘Home Alone-style' bucket trap

SWMRthief – By Adam Dutton

This is the bizarre moment a bungling burglar is caught by a ‘Home Alone-style’ bucket trap.

Paul Howell, 56, is seen on CCTV prowling around the back of a house at around 3am on November 9 last year.

He was spooked when he tripped over a string tied to a bucket of water which tipped over and soaked his shoes.

Howell fled the detached property in Bondicar Terrace in Blyth, Northumberland, but was caught days later.

The savvy homeowners laid the simple trap at their home which had been targeted several times before.

When they spotted the upturned bucket they checked their CCTV and contacted police.

Officers recognised prolific crook Howell and arrested him at his home in Blyth.

He was also charged in connection with two separate burglary offences the following week at another address on Laburnum Avenue in the town.

On that occasion, the burglar forced entry into the property before stealing jewellery and bicycles.

Howell admitted attempted burglary and burglary at Newcastle Crown Court and was jailed for three years and seven months on Monday (17/2).

The court heard he had 108 previous convictions, including 25 burglaries dating back to 1986.

Detective Constable Jon Mullen, of Northumbria Police, said: “Burglary is an invasive crime which sadly leaves people feeling unsafe in their own homes.

“Howell is a prolific offender who is now facing a lengthy spell behind bars following this sentence.

“This case is the latest example which demonstrates the importance of reporting anything suspicious in their communities.

“We will continue to act upon these reports and do everything in our power to bring those responsible for offences in our areas before court to face justice.”













