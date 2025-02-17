Close Menu
    Subscribe
    Promo
    Lifestyle

    Moment Paul McCartney shocks fans at surprise show in NYC

    Sam AllcockBy 2 Mins Read

    Paul McCartney shocked fans in New York City – by turning up for a third and final surprise show.

    The Beatles legend arrived at the Bowery Ballroom, New York City – rocking up in a blacked-out vehicle.

    It was the first time Paul McCartney had performed in New York City since June 2022, when he took to the stage at MetLife Stadium in front of 82,000 adoring fans.

    Fans were shouting in excitement and holding up signs ready for the singer’s arrival.

    One passerby who was there said the star posed for a few photos before going into the venue.

    Paul showed up for his surprise gig before crossing across town to celebrate Saturday Night Live at 50 – where he performed notable tracks including “Golden Slumbers,” “Carry That Weight,” and “The End.”

    He said: “This was the third pop-up concert that he had announced.”

    “Tickets sold out within minutes so I didn’t manage to get myself one.”

    “I did know he was going in for soundcheck between three and four in the afternoon so I showed up with the hopes of seeing him.”

    “As a lifelong fan of Paul McCartney, it was a huge thrill to see him up close and in person.”

    “Everyone was yelling his name, holding up signs – he seemed very excited.”

    “I stayed around after he went in the venue and listened to the soundcheck through the door.”

    The video was filmed on February 14, 2025, at 3:45 p.m.







    Share.
    Sam Allcock

    Sam Allcock – Contributor at National Daily Press Sam Allcock is a seasoned digital entrepreneur and journalist, known for his expertise in online media, digital marketing, and business growth strategies. With a keen eye for emerging industry trends, Sam has built a reputation for delivering insightful analysis and engaging content across various platforms. In addition to writing for National Daily Press, Sam contributes to: Coleman News – Covering the latest in business, finance, and technology. Feast Magazine – Exploring food, drink, and hospitality trends. With years of experience in the digital landscape, Sam continues to share his knowledge, helping businesses and individuals navigate the evolving world of online media.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.

    Your trusted source for clear, unbiased, and up-to-the-minute global news, providing a comprehensive perspective on the issues shaping our world.

    contact@nationaldailypress.com

    Company

    Top Headlines

    © 2025 National Daily Press – nationaldailypress.com | All Rights Reserved.