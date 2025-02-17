Moment Paul McCartney shocks fans at surprise show in NYC

Paul McCartney shocked fans in New York City – by turning up for a third and final surprise show.

The Beatles legend arrived at the Bowery Ballroom, New York City – rocking up in a blacked-out vehicle.

It was the first time Paul McCartney had performed in New York City since June 2022, when he took to the stage at MetLife Stadium in front of 82,000 adoring fans.

Fans were shouting in excitement and holding up signs ready for the singer’s arrival.

One passerby who was there said the star posed for a few photos before going into the venue.

Paul showed up for his surprise gig before crossing across town to celebrate Saturday Night Live at 50 – where he performed notable tracks including “Golden Slumbers,” “Carry That Weight,” and “The End.”

He said: “This was the third pop-up concert that he had announced.”

“Tickets sold out within minutes so I didn’t manage to get myself one.”

“I did know he was going in for soundcheck between three and four in the afternoon so I showed up with the hopes of seeing him.”

“As a lifelong fan of Paul McCartney, it was a huge thrill to see him up close and in person.”

“Everyone was yelling his name, holding up signs – he seemed very excited.”

“I stayed around after he went in the venue and listened to the soundcheck through the door.”

The video was filmed on February 14, 2025, at 3:45 p.m.













