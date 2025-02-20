Moment police arrest 'Scarface' drug dealer – and seize samurai sword from his home

SWMRscarface – By Imogen Howse

This is the moment police arrested a ‘Scarface’ drug dealer – seizing a spear, samurai swords, and machetes from his home.

Daniel Bruford, 27, had been operating multiple cocaine supply lines across west Kent – known locally as the ‘Scarface’ network.

Over less than a year, Bruford controlled several phones to make more than 32,000 calls and messages advertising cocaine – all while using runners to deliver the Class A drugs through a system of texts and postcodes.

Police bodycam footage captured the moment officers raided Bruford’s home in Hildenborough – recovering several weapons.

In the video, police force entry through a yellow door – and are greeted by a topless Bruford, who stands in a shocked silence as he is arrested.

Officers also seized cocaine deals and more than £1,100 in cash in the search on September 27 last year.

Within 24 hours of his arrest, Bruford pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine between October 2023 and September 2024.

In a hearing at Medway Magistrates’ Court, he also admitted possessing criminal property (namely the seized cash), as well as charges of possessing offensive weapons.

On February 12, during his sentencing at Maidstone Crown Court, Bruford was jailed for five-and-a-half years.

He will also be the subject of a financial investigation under the Proceeds of Crime Act – to claw back any criminal gains resulting from his offending.

PC James O’Gorman, of Kent Police, said: “The evidence against Bruford was damning.

“Our analysis of his phones led to the retrieval of messages and voice notes discussing prices and quantities of drugs, as well as several threats of serious violence.

“The wide array of weapons seized from his home were also an indication of the lengths he was prepared to go to enforce and protect his criminal operation.

“Criminals like Bruford think nothing of the despair and misery they bring to our communities.

“However, as this case demonstrates we are continuing to relentlessly target and disrupt their activities, and we know the work we’re doing is making it much harder for dealers to establish a foothold.”











