Monster who brutally battered his girlfriend is nailed by her Ring doorbell

SWMRabuse – By Adam Dutton

A thug who brutally battered his girlfriend days after being freed from jail for a similar attack on another woman was nailed by her Ring doorbell.

Daniel Whelan, 29, subjected his petrified partner to an hour-long ordeal where he repeatedly hit her in the face and throttled her.

She was so badly hurt she needed hospital treatment for face and neck injuries following the horrific attack on January 27 last year.

The victim managed to escape and fled to a neighbour who dialled 999.

Police arrested Whelan and used his victim’s Ring doorbell footage which showed him repeatedly threatening her on the night of the attack.

Shockingly, it emerged Whelan battered the woman just four days after he was released from prison.

He had previously been sentenced to seven years for grievous bodily harm against another woman.

Police discovered the latest victim had been repeatedly abused by Whelan.

She told officers that on several occasions she had woken up to find him having sex with her.

She also shared recordings of phone calls with Whelan detailing how he wanted to attack her with acid and threatening to kill her.

Whelan also sent her a voice note on Snapchat where he told her he would go and abduct another woman and rape her.

Whelan was charged with a string of offences including three counts of rape, assault and intentional strangulation.

He admitted assault and sending offensive messages.

Following a trial he was found not guilty of rape but was convicted of the other assault and intentional strangulation charges.

Whelan was jailed for two years and 11 months at Northampton Crown Court.

He was also made subject to an indefinite restraining order preventing him from going near the victim or contacting her by any means.

Detective Constable Gina Anderson, of Northamptonshire Police, said: “Daniel Whelan is a very dangerous offender who in my opinion poses a huge risk to women and always will.

“His behaviour towards this woman was nothing short of monstrous, and to me the evidence showed that he thought he could act exactly as he wanted, with no consequences.

“The survivor in this case has shown incredible bravery, both throughout the investigation and in court giving evidence.

“She has ensured he has faced consequences for what he put her through.

“I very much hope she can take pride in the fact her courage and strength has ensured Whelan has additional convictions on his record and has received another custodial sentence.

“We know how difficult and dangerous it is to leave an abusive relationship, but I want to stress that any abuse is never the victim’s fault.

“Help is out there, and we are committed to undertaking robust investigations in order to bring offenders before the courts and ensure they are held accountable.”















