Mum discovers ultimate baby-meltdown cure – blasting Crazy Frog’s Axel F

SWSMcrazyfrog – by Sejal Mandal

A mum has discovered the ultimate baby-meltdown cure for her son – blasting the hit song Axel F by Crazy Frog.

Mum-of-two Linsey Carpenter, 28, says the “annoying” 2000s hit is now her “family saviour”.

The Eurodance tune instantly stops her eight-month-old son Dennis Taylor from crying whenever she plays it.

Linsey first noticed the bizarre trick when her daughter Frankie Taylor, three, would dance to the tune and Dennis watched, mesmerised.

After trying everything from lullabies to white noise to soothe Dennis, Crazy Frog is now her go-to fix.

Linsey, a stay-at-home mum from Coalville, Leicestershire, said: “At first, I couldn’t believe it.

“I thought ‘Surely this won’t keep working.’

“But it does every single time!

“I’ve tried all the happy songs but if he’s in a meltdown only Crazy Frog can snap him out of it.

“It’s become our family’s saviour song.

“It went from being an annoying ringtone when I was 12 to literal music to my ears.

“As soon as the song comes on, he stops crying.

“But now, even when Alexa says, ‘Playing Crazy Frog,’ he recognises it and goes silent.

“It never fails!”











