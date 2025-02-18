Mum of young woman murdered by ex says police let daughter down

SWLSmurder – by Jane Hunt and Faye Mayern

The mum of a young woman murdered by her ex-boyfriend has accused the police of letting her daughter down by not taking violent threats against her seriously.

Samantha Mitchell’s daughter Courtney was fatally stabbed by Logan Burnett, 27, in a ‘cold and deliberate’ attack last August.

Mrs Mitchell spoke as Burnett was handed a life sentence – with a minimum of 24 years – at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (Feb 17).

The court heard Burnett, who had issues with alcohol, drugs and has 52 previous convictions, had been violent to Miss Mitchell.

They had separated a month before her murder.

During Monday’s sentencing hearing, Mrs Mitchell hit out at police and said they let her daughter down ‘time after time’.

She said: “If they had done their jobs properly she would still be here. They didn’t even try.”

Logan Burnett fatally stabbed 26-year-old mum-of-three Courtney Mitchell in Burrell Road, Ipswich, in a planned attack while she was on a night out with fri on August 6 last year.

Mrs Mitchell described her world as “shattering into a million pieces” the day Courtney was murdered.

She said she had to identify Miss Mitchell’s body on what would have been her daughter’s 27th birthday – taking her cake and presents to the mortuary.

Mrs Mitchell said felt guilty she wasn’t with her daughter when she died and described Burnett as a ‘monster’.

Courtney had told fri of reported physical and verbal abuse she had suffered at the hands of Burnett – including alleged threats to kill.

Judge Martyn Levett said Burnett had cruelly hunted down Miss Mitchell as if she was his quarry and had carried out a “personal execution”.

He said that Burnett had fantasised about killing someone’ and had been part of an online group of people who watched real-life deaths.

Riel Karmy-Jones KC, prosecuting, said the attack had been motivated by “obsessive jealousy” after Burnett found out that Miss Mitchell had a new boyfriend.

Miss Karmy-Jones told the court that Miss Mitchell had been with fri walking towards the skate park in Ipswich when one of her fri saw Burnett coming towards them.

They started running away but Burnett, who was wearing a hooded top, caught up with Miss Mitchell and stabbed her four times.

A witness described Burnett as cornering Miss Mitchell against a fence and stabbing her “all over” with a large kitchen knife with a 14cm blade.

Miss Mitchell had collapsed into the arms of a passer-by who heard her say: “I’ve been stabbed. I’ve been stabbed. Am I going to die?”

Attempts were made at the scene to resuscitate her but she was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival at hospital.

The court heard Miss Mitchell had moved to Colchester to get away from Burnett – but although they had separated she had kept in touch with him.

Miss Mitchell’s dad said he would never forget seeing his daughter’s body in a coffin.

He said Burnett had not only taken away his daughter but had also robbed her children of their mum.

The court also heard victim impact statements from Miss Mitchell’s sisters, who were wearing T-shirts with her photograph on it.

One described Burnett’s actions as “cowardly” and said she constantly replayed the day of her sister’s death in her mind.

Another sister described Miss Mitchell as her best friend and said she had been left with a “hollow void” since her murder.

Looking directly at Burnett, she described him as a “monster” and said what he did to her sister was a “barbaric, evil act”.

In his victim impact statement, one of Miss Mitchell’s brothers said he didn’t feel he would ever recover from her death.















