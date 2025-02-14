Mystery as U.S. Air Force flight lands in Moscow

SWSMusaf – by Dean Murray

A U.S. Air Force airplane that landed in Moscow late Thursday (13 Feb) has sparked widespread speculation.

The Gulfstream C-37B aircraft, tail number 09-0525, landed at the Russian capital’s Vnukovo Airport at approximately 10:50pm local time.

The flight, tracked by Flightradar24, has sparked widespread speculation due to its unusual nature amidst U.S.-Russia talks on world issues.

The aircraft departed earlier that day from a US Department of Defense facility in Camp Springs, Maryland, made a stop in Rotterdam, and then continued to Moscow. It remained on the ground for less than an hour before departing westward to land in Warsaw.

The passengers aboard the flight have not been officially identified, but the C-37B is typically used for transporting high-ranking officials and conducting sensitive missions.

Observers have raised various theories about the purpose of the visit. Some suggest it could be linked to a diplomatic mission or negotiations related to detainee exchanges, as similar high-level exchanges have occurred between the two nations in recent years. Others speculate it might involve discussions on security issues or preliminary talks regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The rare presence of a U.S. military aircraft in Moscow has drawn significant attention on social media and flight-tracking platforms, with thousands monitoring its journey in real time. However, no official statements have been made by either Washington or Moscow regarding the nature of the mission.









