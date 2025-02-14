New capybara pups spotted taking a swim in adorable photos

SWMRcapybara – by Elizabeth Hunter

A zoo’s new capybara pups have been spotted taking a swim in adorable new photos.

Cali and Luna, eight and nine months, arrived at Edinburgh Zoo earlier this week – and have spent the last few days exploring their new home.

The pair were pictured taking a dip in the water of their enclosure – not bothered by the February chill.

The pups were named by one of the wildlife conservation charity’s Patrons and the animal keepers who care for the species.

Capybaras, which are the largest rodents in the world, have quickly become a favourite among animal lovers worldwide.

The young pair have been enjoying their specially designed habitat, which mimics the capybaras’ natural environment with plenty of water, grass, and places to hide.









