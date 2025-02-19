New photos released in bid to identify woman killed 50 years ago

SWMRbaldock – by Faye Mayern

A new, high-tech ‘artist’s impression’ of a young woman struck and killed by a car half a century ago has been released in a bid to identify her.

The striking Images of ‘Baldock Woman’ were produced by using forensic facial identification and are considered a significant breakthrough in the effort to solve mystery.

The unknown woman in her 20s was last seen walking in the middle of the A1 in Herts on Feburary 18, 1975, when she was fatally struck by at least one car.

Following an appeal in June 2010, a couple came forward to say they recognised a previous facial reconstruction as a young French woman who stayed with them.

One of the couple, David Liversedge, said he had met her in 1972 when she was hitch-hiking on London’s North Circular road during a thunderstorm.

The new photos released today (Feb 18) were produced by forensic image consultant Hew Morrison who worked with the Liversedges to provide an accurate depiction.

The woman’s identity remains a mystery following the discovery of her body on the southbound carriage way of the A1 near the A507 slipway.

She was named after the historic market town where she died.

Locate International, a charity that investigates cold cases of missing and unidentified people, say just one clue could help to her identification.

‘Baldock Woman’ is described as having had fair hair, hazel eyes, a scar on her right leg and a distinctive brown Afghan coat.

When she was found, she wasn’t wearing shoes but her feet were not dirty – and she had no form of identification.

Using witness testimony, it is believed the young woman was between 23 and 25 years old and had said that she was from north of Paris or had lived in the northern part of Paris.

At different times, she gave her name as Anna or Odile.

She could regularly be found in the Stotfold Social Club sipping on a cider and worked manufacturing souvenirs on an industrial estate in Henlow, Beds.

She then said she was travelling to Cambridge to study at a language school.

The charity has identified an item from the Cambridge Evening News on November 25, 1972 that mentions an Odile Ledoux, a 20-year-old French woman studying English in Cambridge, who was involved in a house fire.

It stated a Odile Ledoux’s address as 143 Sturton Street in Cambridge and that she was a student of English at Cambs College of Arts and Technology – now known as Anglian Ruskin University.

A statement from a milkman who picked up Baldock Woman along the A1 shortly before her death said she had appeared scared or worried.

A spokesman for Locate International said: “Since this latest breakthrough over the weekend, we are now actively investigating the name Odile Ledoux in the UK and in France.

“This is potentially a major development in the investigation, and we would appeal to anyone who recognises the name to come forward.

“But until all lines of enquiry are ruled out, we will continue to investigate all leads.”

Mark Greenhalgh, Locate International’s CEO, said: “Even after 50 years, we are confident that someone out there can help provide the one important clue that can help us reunite Baldock Woman with her identity.

“The window to do so is closing, however.

If she was alive today, she would be in her late 60s to mid 70s, so we are eager for people to come forward before it is too late.

“For years, our volunteers have worked diligently to identify Baldock Woman.

“Just one clue, however small, can help progress our investigation, or send it in a new direction, so please come forward.”





