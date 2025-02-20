New video shows Emma Raducanu in aftermath of man "exhibiting fixated behaviour"

SWTPraducanu

New video shows Emma Raducanu taking comfort from her opponent after she was targeted by man ‘exhibiting fixated behaviour’

The tennis star hid behind the umpire’s chair two games into the second-round defeat by Karolina Muchova.

The video, taken by a worried fan, offers a new angle of the incident – showing Raducanu bravely seeking help, before visibly shaking, and being comforted by Muchova, while security move around the venue.

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) said a man had approached the 22-year-old in the public area and “exhibited fixated behaviour” before turning up at her match on Tuesday.

An audience member said: “She appeared very upset and was crying near the umpire’s chair.

“Until he was ejected she could not settle and kept looking [towards a man]. She must have been very frightened given her previous experiences with a stalker.”

At first the audience member didn’t realise why Raducanu was hiding.

He said: “I had no idea. I was thinking she didn’t want to play because it was late and a bit damp.

“But my wife said ‘no, there is something up’.

“And her team looked very concerned and were in communication with the security team.”

Emma had previously been stalked by Amrit Magar, 35, who had walked 23 miles to her home and stolen her father’s shoe.

A WTA statement read: “On Monday, February 17, Emma Raducanu was approached in a public area by a man who exhibited fixated behaviour.

“This same individual was identified in the first few rows during Emma’s match on Tuesday at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and subsequently ejected.

“He will be banned from all WTA events pending a threat assessment.

“Player safety is our top priority, and tournaments are advised on security best practices for international sporting events.

“The WTA is actively working with Emma and her team to ensure her well-being and provide any necessary support.

“We remain committed to collaborating with tournaments and their security teams worldwide to maintain a safe environment for all players.”









