    'No-body' murder probe launched after woman disappeared from quiet village

    Sam Allcock

    SWMRmurder – by Isobel Williams

    A “no-body” murder probe has been launched by police after a woman disappeared from her quiet village.

    Julie Buckley, 54, from the small village of Christchurch, Cambridgeshire, has not been seen since late January.

    Police are treating her disappearance as a murder case as the circumstances suggest that she likely came to “serious harm.”

    A 47-year-old man from the same village remains under arrest on suspicion of murder.

    Detectives from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, who are investigating, officially declared the case a no-body murder investigation yesterday (February 15).

    Detective Inspector Richard Stott said: “We are trying to piece together Julie’s movements before she disappeared so I would appeal for anyone who has seen her in the past few weeks to get in touch.

    “We know she has links to places in the surrounding area including March, Manea, and Chatteris so I would urge people who live in those areas to consider if they have information that could be of use to our inquiry.

    “We are in touch with family of Julie and specially trained officers are keeping them up to date on the police inquiry at this very difficult time.

    “Although we have always wanted to find Julie alive, the circumstances suggest she is likely to have come to serious harm, so we continue to treat her disappearance as murder.”

    Anyone who may have information or has spotted Julie is urged to contact police via their dedicated portal, or by calling 101 and quoting Operation Dragonfish.

    Sam Allcock

    Sam Allcock

