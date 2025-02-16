OAP demands houses are built on land after people have been fly tipping for years

SWLSflytipping – By Izzy Hawksworth and Michael Broomhead

An angry OAP has demanding that homes are built on wasteland near his house – after fly-tippers turned it into a shocking eyesore.

David Wilkinson, 66, says people regularly dump burnt out cars, sofas, black bags of rubbish and other pieces of furniture on the grass in Bradford, West Yorks.

He says the issue has got worse over the last few months and shocking photos show tyres, mattresses and traffic cones scattered all over the land

David says he believes people from other areas are dumping their waste on the land as they don’t want to pay to take it to the tip and has now demanded that new home should be built.

He said: “It’s truly horrendous – a total eyesore.

“This has been going on for years but it’s got even worse these last nine months.

“A lot of residents aren’t happy about the situation.

“I think it’s predominantly people coming from other areas and tipping their waste, not wanting to pay charges at the tip.

: “We need some sort of permanent solution to stop this ongoing terrible problem once and for all – and quick.

“The land needs using for a purpose – maybe new homes should be built there.”

A spokesperson for Incommunities, which owns the land, said: “We understand the frustration of local residents and the significant impact fly-tipping has on the community.

“We regularly meet with the Council’s neighbourhoods team and local councillors to discuss this issue, as keeping this land clear of fly-tipping remains a priority.

“Our teams will be clearing the site once again next week – given the scale of the waste, it will be a complex, lengthy process and we appreciate the community’s patience.

“Before clearing the site, we always check the waste for evidence.

“If we find anything that can help identify those responsible, we will pass it to the Council’s enforcement team for further action.

“Several preventative measures have been put in place over the years, and we’re working hard with our partners to try and find a longer-term solution to the fly-tipping, which may include further securing the area of land.”

A Bradford Council spokesperson said: “This fly-tipping was reported to us and a witness provided photos of the waste.

“However, we have not been able to identify the perpetrators from this and the land belongs to Incommunities.

“As landowners, it is their responsibility to clear the waste.”

























