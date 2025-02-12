Old 1960s Crunchie wrapper found by workmen in Cambridge Uni Library

SWLNcrunchie – by Faye Mayern

An old Crunchie wrapper from the 1960s was uncovered at Cambridge University Library by workmen dismantling shelves.

The chocolate relic – priced at a sixpence (6d) – had been stashed behind books before it is believed to have fallen between shelves.

After the Library posted the find to social media last week, one armchair detective said: “I never knew Crunchie was once Fry’s.

“6d is a giveaway for pre 1971, and as 6d was my pocket money aged 6 in the run up to decimalisation.

“You could get quite a few small sweets for that.”

The iconic orange wrapped bar was made by Fry’s before it later became part of Cadbury’s range.

A University Library spokesperson said: “Sometimes we find fascinating reminders left behind by past members of the library.

“With millions of books and nearly 130 miles of bookshelves, it’s not surprising that things sometimes stay hidden for so long.”