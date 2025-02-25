Out-of-control car wipes out two-wheeler in a scene straight of an action film

SWFScrash – by Ottilie Von Henning

This the shocking moment a car crashed into the back of a moped – sending passengers flying into the air.

Dashcam footage captured by another motorist shows the car braking suddenly as it approaches the two-wheeler on the Mumbai-Bengaluru National Highway in Pune district yesterday (Feb 24).

Unable to stop, the black saloon drifted before the crash – sending the passengers on the moped flying through the air.

Miraculously neither passenger was seriously injured and they were both able to stand and walk to safety.