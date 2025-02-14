Pastor in court for sheltering homeless on church land as city enforces camping ban

SWTPchurch – by Michael Lee Simpson

A pastor and his church are facing court charges – and he could go to jail – for allegedly allowing homeless people to camp on church property after the passage of a ban last year.

The Montrose United Methodist Church in Colorado is alleged to have allowed around 20 homeless individuals to live on a section of the property after they were displaced by city policies prohibiting camping on public property.

In response, the city has issued over a dozen citations to the church, citing code violations, and delivered cease-and-desist orders.

Reverend Kevin D. Young, 65, of Montrose, appeared in court yesterday (13) for a preliminary hearing.

The city’s actions have sparked outrage from community members who argue that the church is simply offering a humanitarian response to a growing crisis.

Paul Zaenger, 65, a church member and representative from Montrose, expressed frustration over the city’s response.

“There are no throwaway people in our world today,” he said.

“For the grace of God, any one of us could find ourselves in a dire situation. The church is trying to offer security and stability to people who have nowhere else to go.”

Montrose’s homeless crisis stems from a series of policy decisions over the past few years.

The city cleared a large, undeveloped area that had served as an informal encampment for many homeless individuals, making way for commercial developments.

Then, last fall, new ordinances prohibited camping on public land, further limiting options for those without housing.

With shelters either at capacity or burdened by restrictive policies — including one located nine miles out of town that only operates seasonally — many people turned to the Methodist church for help.

Reverend Young — who could face jail time — has become the focus of the city’s enforcement efforts, receiving citations at his home multiple times a week.

“He is not a willful lawbreaker,” Paul said. “No minister wants to be in this position. But issuing citations is not a pathway for dialogue.”

The church has attempted to create an orderly system, dividing the courtyard into nine sections to house 20 individuals.

According to Paul, among them is a man who works during the day while his mother, who has been assaulted in the past, stays in the courtyard for safety.

“They don’t want to be homeless,” Paul said.

“They want stability, and they need security. This is a temporary solution until we can come together and find something better.”

Montrose does have two shelters, but advocates argue they are inadequate. One offers only 30 beds and operates from November to April.

The other, located in town, requires daily reservations and does not allow families to stay together.

Many homeless individuals also fear leaving their belongings outside, as theft is common.

After the preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday in Montrose Municipal Court, advocates hope the city will reconsider its stance.

Paul and other community members are calling for collaboration between local nonprofits, government officials, and faith-based organizations to develop long-term solutions.

“We need to talk,” Paul urged. “This isn’t about fighting the city. It’s about coming together as a community to support people in crisis.

Right now, issuing fines and citations is not a solution — it’s just making things harder for everyone.”

According to reports, at a hearing yesterday Young did not formally enter a plea in relation to the dozens of citations he and the church face, though his attorney said they intend to plead not guilty.

A report from Colorado Public Radio said: “Montrose City Attorney Chris Dowsey pushed for the emergency abatement hearing to be held that afternoon, saying the fire marshal believed the camp to be a “significant fire hazard”.”

A spokesperson for City of Montrose said they will provide more information after the court hearing scheduled for Wednesday, February 19, at 8am.









