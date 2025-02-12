Penny collector reacts to Trump’s plan to eliminate the penny

For Hayley McLucas, collecting pressed pennies isn’t just a hobby — it’s a passion.

The cash teller, 34, from Portland, Oregon, has spent years gathering the 700 flattened souvenirs from places all over the world, each one marking a memory, a moment, or a destination.

But with President Donald Trump’s proposal to discontinue the penny, Hayley and other collectors are left wondering what will happen to the pastime they love.

“My mom and I had previously discussed that the Trump people were talking about getting rid of the penny before because it costs two to three cents per each penny,” Hayley said.

“So it doesn’t match what it’s worth. It makes sense to get rid of the pennies. It is a little frustrating, but there are other options to squish the other denominations of coins.”

Pressed penny collectors — an entire community that thrives across the country — might have to adjust.

“There are machines out there that do press quarters,” Hayley explained.

“It would be interesting to see what the penny collectors do with their machines, if they modify them to take the different denominations of coins.

“I think it’s going to be a whole business scenario because the penny collectors, it’s a whole website.

“There’s a bunch of us out there just doing this for fun and having weird, crazy adventures.”

For Hayley, pressed pennies have always been a cherished part of traveling.

“I did it as a little kid with my family. When we would go out on vacations, it was a cheap souvenir to bring home,” she shared, noting she uses pennycollector.com as a resource to “map and plan” where to find pressed pennies based on location.

“If Grandma and Grandpa didn’t want to spend the $7 on a Beanie Baby, that was 51 cents for a penny.

“And we got to see a little imprint of where we were, where we had vacationed. It was fun.”

The potential elimination of the penny raises broader questions, not just for collectors but for the economy as well.

“I think economically it is going to be a different change in the roundup, not being as precise mathematically for certain different expenditures,” she said.

“It’ll be interesting to see how the Trump administration implements and how quickly they think to discontinue the penny.”

While she isn’t heavily involved in politics, Hayley admits she’s curious about the implications.

“I’m interested to see how the foreign policies play out right now. That’s been my key interest in everything,” she said.

“I am not very politically minded. I’m kind of on the fence about everything.”

Whether the penny stays or goes, Hayley and her fellow collectors are determined to adapt.

“For a little something cheap to collect while going on adventures, it’s been the best financial kind of souvenir, I guess,” she said.

“Next would be key chains, magnets, or the enamel pins — I have a little corkboard with all the pins that I’ve collected.”

For now, she continues to add to her extensive collection.

“I just got gifted a bag of over 300. So I have at least 700 squished pennies right now,” she said.

“Working in cash management, I have a coworker that fixes the machines for the penny squishes.

“He brought me a bag of about 500, 600 different presses, some that they don’t make anymore.”

Her collection spans far beyond the United States.

“They’re from all over the U.S. I don’t know how he found them. There was one from France that was pressed on a euro.

“There’s a couple from Mexico City that were pressed on their pesos. So it is a thing all over the world that they do, and it’s fascinating.”













