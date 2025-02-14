Pensioner dies after fire breaks out in greenhouse

SWLSfire – By Adam Dutton and Julia Baker

An elderly man in his 80s has died after a fire broke out in a greenhouse at his village home.

Emergency services were called to a quiet cul-de-sac in leafy Holme Lacy, Herefordshire, after the blaze broke out on Tuesday (11/2).

Police, fire crews and paramedics all rushed to the property on Hardinge Close but the pensioner, who has not yet been named, could not be saved.

Fire crews said they fought the greenhouse fire using a hose reel jet before the OAP was found dead at the scene.

West Mercia Police said his death was not being treated as suspicious at this stage.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said they sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer to the scene at around 5pm.

A spokesperson added: “Upon arrival we found one male patient who was sadly confirmed deceased by ambulance staff at the scene.”

All three emergency services stayed at the scene until around 7.30pm with vehicles blocking part of the road and people being turned away from the scene of the tragic fire.

A Hereford and Worcester Fire Service spokesperson said: “Three Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service crews – one each from Fownhope, Hereford and Ross-on-Wye Fire Stations – were called at 16:59 on 11 February to a fire with persons reported in Hardinge Close, Holme Lacy.

“A fire in a greenhouse was fought using a hosereel jet.

“Police and ambulance were also in attendance.”

Yesterday morning (Wed), the village cul-de-sac was quiet, with no emergency services or cordon present at the scene.

Hardinge Close lies just off the busy B4399 in Holme Lacy, with the Herefordshire, Ludlow, and North Shropshire College Holme Lacy campus just down the road.

One resident of the cul-de-sac said she had seen a large presence of emergency services in the area.

Another local said they heard a shed had caught alight and added: “It’s very worrying.”



