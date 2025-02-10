Photographer captures incredible photos of birds in flight from his kitchen window

SWNAbirds – By Ed Chatterton

A wildlife snapper has managed to capture stunning images of winter birds in flight – by photographing them through his kitchen window.

Andrew Fusek-Peters, 59, used his own home as a makeshift hide in order to snap incredible images of visitors to his Shropshire garden.

He spent a two month period waiting patiently to capture the likes of woodpeckers, bullfinches, long tailed tits, blue tits, nuthatches and greenfinches

His photos show greenfinches fighting mid-air, a long tailed tit in full flight at dawn and a blue tit swooping for seeds at sunset.

Andrew said he spent many hours camped in his kitchen to capture moments that are normally too fast for the human eye to see.

Other photos were taken by walking around his local village of Lydbury North while embarking on his “garden safari”.

Andrew said: “I’ve spent any spare time I’ve had over the last couple of months sitting there for hours in my kitchen just to be able to capture these shots.

“I use the kitchen as a hide. It’s perfect as the birds are not disturbed by your presence and I can sit there and have a cup of tea in the warm.

“I put out food, bits of sunflower seed, and just wait for them to come along and pose for me.

“Some of the others were just captured by walking around the village and spotting the birds in other people’s gardens.

“They are gone in the blink of an eye so it’s all about perfect timing.

“There really is extraordinary beauty all around us if you stop for long enough and watch.

“It’s like a little garden safari for me. The winter months can be easier to capture birds because they are so hungry.

“So by putting out the food it helps conservation efforts but also allowed me to get a wide range of birds visiting my garden.

“It is very hard to pick a favourite but the long tailed tits are beautiful birds to get in flight.

“And of course the woodpecker is always very special to capture. That flesh of red is majestic to see.”

Andrew shot through his double glazed windows using an OM System OM-1 Mark II, for which he is a brand ambassador.

