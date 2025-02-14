Close Menu
    Pixie Lott stuns couples with love song at Valentine’s Day celebration

    Sam Allcock

    SWBNlove – By Adam Dutton

    Pixie Lott stunned couples who were reaffirming their love on Valentine’s Day by surprising them with a private performance of her new song.

    The pop star, who has topped the charts with singles Mama Do and Boys and Girls, performed at a special service in Coventry Cathedral.

    She was the surprise star guest for around 80 couples who were reaffirming their love at a special Valentine’s Day event.

    The 32-year-old singer and former Strictly star treated the guests to her new single Show You Love and a cover version of Coldplay’s All My Love.

    Pixie, who has become a mother to son Albert, married longtime partner Oliver Cheshire in 2022.

    Earlier, the couples had joined together in the cathedral where they reaffirmed their commitment to each other.

    The Reverend Canon Nitano Muller led the service which concluded with the couples repeating an oath to each other.

    The pledge stated: “Today, I choose you again, as I did then, as I will always.

    “I promise to keep building with you, to listen, to laugh, to stand beside you.

    “To honour the love we have made, to cherish the life we are creating.

    “Time may leave its marks upon us, but it cannot wear away the truth: You are my beloved, my partner, my gift.

    “And with all that I am, I promise again and always, to be yours.

    “We Still Do.”

    One of the couples who took part were Sammy and Ryan Hayes, from Coventry, who have been married for two-and-half years.

    Sammy said: “We just couldn’t wait to get back into our wedding outfits again. It’s been a wonderful day.”

    MFL – TRYING FOR MORE DETAILS



















    Sam Allcock

