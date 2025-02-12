Plans for new private garden at Longleat to allow Lord and Lady Bath to stay

SWLNlongleat – by Tom Bevan

Plans have been submitted for a luxury garden with swimming pool to allow Lord and Lady Bath to stay on the Longleat Estate.

Lord Bath moved into the apartments on the historic estate with his young family during the Covid pandemic after the death of the 7th Marquis – and now want a new garden to enable them to stay there.

A temporary swimming pool and children’s play equipment to meet the needs of the young family was initially installed.

But the owners of the estate have have now applied to Wiltshire Council for permission to create a higher quality permanent garden.

The fresh works include removal of existing pond, planting and temporary pool while installing a new swimming pool.

The new outdoor space will also include an ornamental reflecting pool, a new terrace, outdoor kitchen and pergola.

Documents to support the application read: “Longleat Estate is a national heritage asset, but is also home to Lord and Lady Bath and their young family.

“The majority of the house is now a heritage attraction with pubic tours of the formal rooms, but a range of accommodation on the western elevation is set aside for the family.

“There is access at the lower level of the apartment directly into the enclosed garden.

“The garden was designed by the 7th Marquis (Alexander) as an abstract art piece which is largely unsuitable for a younger family with limited space for children to play or adults to entertain guests.

“The aim is to create a high quality, family friendly garden befitting of the setting which will enable the house to remain a family home and a living part of history.”

The applicant said the formal private family garden would be “timeless and better matches the heritage significance of Longleat House.”

It would also involve a stone sunbathing terrace, an outdoor kitchen and dining area under a wrought iron pergola and a long ‘canal’ style water rill with appropriate antique water fountain.

Slow growing garden trees, topiary and hedges would also be planted.

The applicant added: “The aim was to create a high quality family garden enabling the them to remain resident on the Estate.

“The application is not directly linked to the commercial activities of the Estate, but is an important component of its

living-history, ensuring that it can remain a family home for the 8th Marquess and his family.”

Computer generated images submitted alongside the application show a large rectangular pool in the middle with a stone slab path leading up to it.

White sunbeds are positioned around around it while a large white water fountain is shown and the garden is surrounded by manicured hedges.

During the Covid pandemic the 7th Marquis (Alexander) passed away and the 8th Marquis (Ceawlyn) moved into the apartments with his family.

The Longleat Estate near Warminster, Wiltshire, is best known for Longleat House, the historic parkland and latterly the Safari Park and Attractions.

Longleat Safari and Adventure Park was formed in 1966 as a collaboration with the Chipperfield Circus, and was the first safari park established outside of Africa.

The proposed site is located within the enclosed private garden adjoining Longleat House.

The applicant added: “The private garden was first enclosed by hedges in the 1940s in preparation for the opening of the estate to the public in 1949.

“This has matured to be a 3m high thick hedge which creates a well secluded private garden at the centre of a busy

commercial attraction.

“The current design was created for the 7th Marquess, Alexander Thynn, by Laurence Fleming in the mid 1960s,

“It is loosely based on the Chinese philosophy of Yin and Yang, with a shallow pond, fruit trees and ornamental shrubs creating the familiar Taoist symbol.”

A decision on the application is expected to be made in March.







