Plea for thieves to return £800 worth of board games stolen from dad's car

A dad has issued a plea for the return of £800 worth of board games after they were stolen from his car.

Paul Frohnsdorff-Harris, 43, was leaving a five-a-side football match at Venue 360 in Luton, Beds., when he noticed the games were missing.

The dad-of-one said the games had sentimental value including one which he had been credited on as a game designer for the first time.

Mr Frohnsdorff-Harris, from Dunstable, said: “Unfortunately to most people, they’d think why does he care about board games.

“But this is a part of my livelihood, they’re sentimental and they’re part of my business.

“These aren’t your average games like Monopoly.

“Although they add up to around £800 to buy new, they haven’t hardly got any value to people on resale.

“People aren’t necessarily going out to buy them unless you’re a board game enthusiast. It’s not like stealing an Xbox.

“We use them for events, for people to get together and play, and for charity too.”

Mr Frohnsdorff-Harris had been returning to his car after the football match at 9pm on Monday (January 27) when the games were stolen.

He said 30 to 40 board games had been taken from a crate and a 64 litre holdall bag including titles such as Shackleton Base.

The teacher said: “Nobody has quickly grabbed that with one hand. It’s too cumbersome.

“Unfortunately there’s no CCTV and there were no witnesses. The police are doing what they can.

“One of the first games stolen was one I bought my now-wife called Seven Wonders and it is sentimental.

“My four-year-old daughter had games she played in there – she loves board games because Daddy does.

“I’m also a board game designer and I helped on a game called Misheard Lyrics.

“My name is in the credits and now that’s gone. I’d only had it for two weeks.”

Mr Frohnsdorff-Harris holds a board game convention called HandyCon every year in Milton Keynes, Bucks, where the collection is used.

He added he is also hosting a charity event in Marlow on Feb 23 for Prostate Cancer UK – which he will now not have the games for.

Bedfordshire Police confirmed an investigation is ongoing.

