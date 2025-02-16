Police continue to hunt shooter following Valentine's Day village murder

SWLSshooting – by Elli Hodgson

A manhunt is still underway after a woman was shot and killed outside a village pub on Valentine’s Day.

Diners heard loud shots outside of the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt, near Sevenoaks in Kent.

A spokesperson for police says they are not ruling out the possibility of the suspect having entered the water below the Dartford Crossing bridge.

Officers had been called to the pub shortly after 7pm on Friday night following reports of a “disturbance”.

They have since confirmed that a woman in her 40s suffered injuries consistent with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also said on Friday that a man believed to be known to the woman was being treated as a suspect and remained at large.

On Saturday afternoon they revealed that as part of their enquiries officers attended the Dartford Crossing, where a vehicle linked to the incident was recovered, alongside a firearm.

There had been reports that someone had fallen from the bridge, with a helicopter seen flying low over the water shortly before midnight in an apparent search.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector David Higham, said: “Call handlers received reports of a man on the wrong side of the barrier and we are not ruling out the possibility that he may have entered the water.

“We are currently only looking for one suspect and do not believe there to be an ongoing risk to the public.

“Specialist officers continue to work with the families of both parties involved to support them following this tragic incident.”

It is understood neither the suspect or victim were from Kent but had local connections to the area.

A large police cordon remained in place throughout Saturday while detectives carried out their enquiries, with many forensics officers also at the scene.

Items understood to be bullet casings have been numbered with yellow markers next to a Seat Ateca, which attracted the attention of forensics teams.

Knockholt parish councillor Ray Picot says he heard “a couple of loud bangs” just after 7pm on Friday.

He added: “It’s a shock. We’ve never had anything like this. It’s a very busy pub – a great pub. It never has any trouble and is very well managed.

“I understand those inside the pub were ushered back to their houses by police as they were all in terrible shock. It sounded awful.”

Zack, 19, was at his girlfriend’s house nearby when he heard a helicopter overhead.

He said: “It’s crazy. I don’t know what to say. I hope they catch him.

“I’m in a bit of shock. I’ve not seen it like this before and hopefully it doesn’t happen again. It’s so sad.”

Following the incident, both Main Road and Pound Lane were sealed off by officers, and a blue tent was seen erected near the pub.

One neighbour, who only wanted to give his name as David, has lived in the area since 1974.

The retired 86-year-old said he also heard a helicopter and was told there may have been three flying overhead at one point.

He added: “I don’t recall anything like this happening in all those years.”

Another resident of 50 years, Julie, told how she was watching TV when at about 7.15pm when she saw blue lights flash past her window.

“I feel sorry for the landlady,” she said. “It’s absolutely terrifying.

“It’s so sad. I hope they catch him.”

The Three Horseshoes pub posted: “Following… the tragic incident that happened on the premises – all of us at the Three Horseshoes want to send our sincere condolences to the victim’s family and fri.

“We also want to send our support to anyone else in the local and surrounding community who have been impacted by this. Please be respectful of everyone involved at this difficult time, thank you.”











