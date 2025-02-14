Police forces gather to honour PC Rosie Prior who died after she stopped at crash

SWLSpolice – By Izzy Hawksworth and Dylan Connell

The husband of an off-duty police officer who died after being hit by a lorry when she stopped to help at a crash scene has spoken ahead of her funeral today (Thursday).

Chris Prior’s wife PC Rosie Prior, 45, killed after she stopped to help Audi driver Ryan Welford, 41, on the A19 near Bagby, North Yorks., on January 11.

The pair were struck by a passing lorry and were killed in the collision, while a teenage boy suffered serious injuries.

More than 800 people – including PC Prior’s family, fri and colleagues – are expected to attend her funeral at York Minister today (Thursday).

Speaking before the funeral, Chris thanked his family, fri and PC Prior’s North Yorkshire Police colleagues for their support.

He said: “I would like to specifically mention our family support officers who have been fantastic.

“The amount of support we have received from family, fri, neighbours, work colleagues and Rosie’s work colleagues proves that even in the darkest of times, the world does have amazing people in it.”

The 65-year-old male lorry driver, of Berwick-upon-Tweed, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving but has been released under investigation.

PC Prior’s colleague, chief constable Tim Forber, previously said that her death was an “extremely difficult time.”

He said: “It is with profound sadness to confirm the death of PC Rosie Prior on Saturday morning who was tragically killed while helping at the scene of a separate collision on the A19 near Bagby.

“We are doing everything we can to support Rosie’s family, along with the family of a man who was also tragically killed in the incident.

“This is clearly a deeply traumatic and heartbreaking event for everyone involved and we ask that the two families are left alone to grieve in peace.

“They do not want any media outlets to contact or approach them.

“Rosie’s response team colleagues in York, and from around the force, are being supported at this extremely difficult time.”

Ryan’s family previously paid tribute to him and described him as a “loving father” who will be “greatly missed.”

They said: “Ryan was a hardworking and loving father, husband, son and brother. He will be greatly missed by his family and fri.”































