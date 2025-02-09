Police hunt bike thief who stole penny farthing in burglary

SWMRbike – By Adam Dutton

Police are hunting a bike thief who stole a penny farthing from an elderly woman.

The distinctive bicycle belonged to a woman who kept it in her garage as a memento of her late husband who used to ride it.

It was last seen inside a garage in Lenton Road, The Park, Nottingham, last December.

The victim realised it was missing on December 21 and police believe it was stolen around December 18.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw anything at the time of the burglary to come forward.

Officers have released a picture of the penny farthing, which is green and has gold coloured wheels.

PC Charlotte Flynn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “For obvious reasons, the owner is desperate for this distinctive bike to be returned to her.

“We really want to make this happen, so would appeal to anyone who has seen the penny farthing pictured and knows where it might be, to call us so that we can track it down.

“Our understanding is it was taken during a break-in at a garage belonging to the victim, so we’re of course also very keen to identify whoever was responsible for this offence.

“The public can help us on both fronts by sharing any information they have with the police by calling 101, quoting incident 398 of 6 January 2025, or by reporting it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

