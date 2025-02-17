Police in 'van dweller capital' investigating after caravan burned down

SWLNfire

Police in Britain’s ‘van dweller capital’ are investigating after a caravan was deliberately burned down.

The blaze saw a caravan near Clifton Downs in Bristol destroyed – amid ongoing issues with locals.

Hundreds of people in Bristol live in roadside vans and caravans – amid soaring rent prices.

One caravan which was part of a series along Clifton Downs has now been been burned out – with the police investigating.

An Avon Fire Service spokesperson said it was called at 11.24pm on Thursday, February 13, to caravan on fire on Saville Road.

They said: “Firefighters used hoses, reels and water jets to put out the fire. Two firefighters wore breathing apparatus.

”They then used a thermal imaging camera to check for any hot spots to ensure the fire was out.

”Crews also worked with police on the scene to make sure everything was safe. The cause of the fire is thought to be deliberate.”

The police said no-one was injured enquiries are ongoing.

One local said: said: ”I don’t know why you don’t move these people down to Avonmouth on a disused industrial site, there’s plenty of them down there.”

Residents spoke with councillors on the housing policy committee at a meeting on Friday.





