Police investigating transgender Green councillor over 'Nazi' slur claim

Police are investigating an incident in which a transgender Green councillor is accused of shouting “Nazis” at a women’s rights group.

Officers are looking into complaints about the behaviour of Charlie Caine at a silent vigil held by the Norwich Women’s Rights Group and Women’s Rights Network (WRN).

The organisers of the vigil claim the councillor yelled at them, calling them “Nazis” and “transphobes”.

The group believe they were targeted by Caine because they have previously raised concerns about the impact of trans ideology on women and girls.

Caine is a transman – the term for someone who was assigned female at birth but identifies as male – and has publicly opposed the groups previously.

However the women’s rights group stressed the event held on February 1 in support for Afghan women was not related to the issue.

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a public order offence which happened on Feburary 1 in St Peters Street, Norwich.

“Enquiries are under way.”

Norwich City Council is also investigating the incident after the women complained.

A complaint has been lodged with the Green Party too, but representatives have refused to comment, saying they are awaiting the results of City Hall’s inquiry.

A spokesman said: “We can confirm that this matter has been referred to the Green Party and will be reviewed in line with process. We cannot comment on individual disciplinary cases.”

Mike Sands, a Labour member of Norwich City Council, said: “I was shocked when I heard what he was accused of.

“You can’t just go around shouting like that at people.

“I think Mr Caine needs to do a bit of growing up and sit back and re-evaluate his own views and values.”

Councillor Caine has also declined to comment.