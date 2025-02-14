Police issue new appeal to find barmaid who went missing 53 years ago

SWMRmissing – By Adam Dutton

Police have issued a fresh appeal to help find a missing woman – 53 years after she vanished.

Freda Margaret Green was aged 22 when she was last seen by her family on April 2, 1972.

Despite her family’s desperate appeals for information about what happened to her, Freda seemingly disappeared without trace.

Cops have launched a new push for information about Freda on what is her 75th birthday today (Fri).

Freda lived in John Street, Brierley Hill, West Mids., and was a regular at the nearby New Inns pub – now called the Dog and Lap Post pub.

She was employed to Steven and Williams as a glass polisher at the time.

West Midlands Police have released a new picture of Freda when she was aged around 15-16 in a bid to jog someone’s memory.

A police spokesperson said: “We are continuing to ask the public for help in one of our longest-running missing person cases.

“We are appealing for anyone who might have information on the

whereabouts of Freda Margaret Green, from John Street, Brierley Hill.

“Today would be Freda’s 75th birthday, and we are hoping by issuing this appeal it may lead to someone remembering anything about her

disappearance, or have any information on her whereabouts.

“Sadly, there’s been no trace of Freda since 2 April 1972, but we are hoping our renewed appeal will help jog people’s memories.”

Freda was around 5ft 4ins, had blue eyes, wore glasses, and had distinctive operation scars on the insteps of both feet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force’s Missing Persons

Investigation Unit on 0121 626 7003.