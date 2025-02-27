Close Menu
    Police issue new facial reconstruction of skull found off the coast of Britain

    Sam Allcock

    SWMRface – by Tom Bevan

    Police have issued a new facial reconstruction of a skull found off the coast of Britian.

    Officers were called in May 2024 to a report of the grim find by a fishing boat in the North Sea 150 miles from the coast of Peterhead in Scotland.

    Forensic work has confirmed the skull belongs to a woman who was under 50-years-old.

    Her death is being treated as unexplained and extensive enquiries are ongoing.

    In collaboration with the University of Dundee, officers sought specialist assistance for a facial reconstruction to be carried out and they now hope someone may recognise the woman.

    Detective Sergeant Emma Wright said: “Enquiries continue to identify this woman and establish what happened to her. We hope sharing this facial reconstruction will assist in with our investigations and help reunite her with her family.

    “If you recognise the woman’s face, or any of the other details mentioned, please get in touch with officers by calling 101 and quoting incident number 1830 of Wednesday, 15 May, 2024.”

    Sam Allcock

    Sam Allcock

