Close Menu
    Subscribe
    Promo
    Lifestyle

    Police officer in hospital with "serious injuries" after crash during foot pursuit

    Sam AllcockBy 1 Min Read

    SWLSerith – by Berk Uyal

    A police officer is in hospital with “serious injuries” after being involved in a crash during a foot pursuit in southeast London today (Thurs).

    The male officer was chasing a man in Bexleyheath after responding to a report concerning the safety of a woman, the Metropolitan Police said.

    During the pursuit, he was “involved in a collision with a car unrelated to the incident they were dealing with”, according to a force statement.

    Pictures from the scene show a police cordon in place.

    The Metropolitan Police said: “A police officer has been taken to hospital following a collision in Bexleyheath this afternoon.

    “Police were responding to a report concerning the safety of a woman who was with a man on Mayplace Road West at around 11:59hrs on Thursday, 13 February.

    “Officers attended and pursued a man on foot.

    “During the foot pursuit, an officer was involved in a collision with a car unrelated to the incident they were dealing with.

    “He has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    “A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of domestic common assault.

    “The road currently remains closed in both directions.”




    Share.
    Sam Allcock

    Sam Allcock – Contributor at National Daily Press Sam Allcock is a seasoned digital entrepreneur and journalist, known for his expertise in online media, digital marketing, and business growth strategies. With a keen eye for emerging industry trends, Sam has built a reputation for delivering insightful analysis and engaging content across various platforms. In addition to writing for National Daily Press, Sam contributes to: Coleman News – Covering the latest in business, finance, and technology. Feast Magazine – Exploring food, drink, and hospitality trends. With years of experience in the digital landscape, Sam continues to share his knowledge, helping businesses and individuals navigate the evolving world of online media.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.

    Your trusted source for clear, unbiased, and up-to-the-minute global news, providing a comprehensive perspective on the issues shaping our world.

    contact@nationaldailypress.com

    Company

    Top Headlines

    © 2025 National Daily Press – nationaldailypress.com | All Rights Reserved.