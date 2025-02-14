Police officer in hospital with "serious injuries" after crash during foot pursuit

SWLSerith – by Berk Uyal

A police officer is in hospital with “serious injuries” after being involved in a crash during a foot pursuit in southeast London today (Thurs).

The male officer was chasing a man in Bexleyheath after responding to a report concerning the safety of a woman, the Metropolitan Police said.

During the pursuit, he was “involved in a collision with a car unrelated to the incident they were dealing with”, according to a force statement.

Pictures from the scene show a police cordon in place.

The Metropolitan Police said: “A police officer has been taken to hospital following a collision in Bexleyheath this afternoon.

“Police were responding to a report concerning the safety of a woman who was with a man on Mayplace Road West at around 11:59hrs on Thursday, 13 February.

“Officers attended and pursued a man on foot.

“During the foot pursuit, an officer was involved in a collision with a car unrelated to the incident they were dealing with.

“He has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of domestic common assault.

“The road currently remains closed in both directions.”







