Police officers fuming after force considers ban on radios and TVs to save money

SWSYradios – by Laura Elvin

Police officers are fuming claiming a force is banning all radios and TVs from constabulary buildings – to save licence fee money.

Leicestershire Police chiefs posted an announcement on the staff intranet on Friday announcing the £10,000-a-year cost saving measure, officers said.

Staff said there was a “deluge” of comments under the post criticising the move which insiders claim will damage morale.

Currently, TVs are in place in the canteen areas of most police stations, while radios are mostly inside offices.

One officer said: “It’s gone down very badly. There are comments from people saying officers’ morale and welfare is going to suffer.

“Most officers don’t get to take the 45 minute break they are allocated because they are so busy.

“We’re talking about watching the TV in the canteen for 10 minutes while you eat.

“People are raging. Yes people are laughing at it because it’s farcical, but they are really angry.

“They are saying there needs to be a review, and we need to have representation in the decision.

“People have ridiculously high work loads. and crime queues and people are off sick in most departments.

“The radio or TV was just there for 10 minutes while you have your lunch.”

The insider said it was part of a move to save a total of £2million and added: “This saving represents 0.7% of that. It’s ridiculous.”

A TV licence costs £169.50 a year for both homes and businesses, with a music licence – needed to play radio in an office – costs from £195 a year.

Leicestershire Police said it did post ”an internal news story” in relation to ”TV/Radio licenses in the force and savings”’.

A spokesperson said: ”Following 60 comments the Chief has asked for more work to be undertaken to understand the new requirements and specifically what options may be available to reduce costs into the future whilst also being able to provide some facilities on site.

”We are reviewing the situation and considering what our options are moving forwards.”

It says it currently pays thousands on licences for buildings which have TVs.

There is also an additional PPL/PRS Licence based upon the number of devices and how many people can watch/listen at the same time.

There is also the Motion Picture Licensing Corporation currently asking police for additional license payment.












