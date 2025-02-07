Police release photos of men who appear to be naked in connection with sex assault

SWMRappeal

Police have released pictures of two men who appear to be naked – in connection to a serious sexual assault investigation.

Wiltshire Police are asking people for information they might have on the males.

The images shows two topless or naked men and were taken within the last 10 years.

Both men are of a large build, with short or shaved hair, with distinctive tattoos.

The first male has a tattoo on left side of his chest.

The second male has tattoos on both upper arms and one in the centre/top of his back.

If you have any information, please call 101 and quote reference number 54240080286.

Information can also be left anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

ENDS





Source link