Poor hound found bleeding with stab wounds is looking for loving family

SWLNdog – by Lauren Beavis

A dog found abandoned bleeding with stab wounds has made a remarkable recovery’ – and is now looking for a loving family home.

Comet’s heartbreaking journey began when he was found tied to a lamppost with stab wounds, abandoned and in distress.

The mastiff cross was found by a member of the public in Wolverhampton and was still bleeding out when the RSPCA arrived.

He was sent for urgent veterinary care at RSPCA Birmingham Animal Hospital, and then was transferred to Cotswolds Dogs & Cats Home (CDCH) in Cambridge.

He has since made a ‘remarkable recovery’ after being rescued by CDCH last December.

The animal shelter say Comet is a ‘loving and affectionate companion’ who ‘does not let his past define him’.

He adores cuddles, enjoys daily walks and is eager to please, and his carers say his ‘larger-than-life personality and gentle nature make him an incredible companion’.

Beth Barker, an animal care assistant, says since Comet has come into their care he has ‘quickly captured the hearts of everyone who meets him’.

She said: “After experiencing such a traumatic event we fully expected Comet to take time to build our trust but instead we had an instant connection and we were met with the most lovable, gentle giant.

“He is truly such a kind hearted soul, he loves nothing more than being in your company, cosied up under his blankets.

“He is a wonderful example of just how resilient dogs can be.

“A secure garden would be the perfect space for him to run and play freely.”

Beth added: “Comet has shown incredible resilience and is ready for a fresh start.

“If you are looking for a loyal, fun-loving dog to complete your family, Comet could be the perfect match.”

For more information on Comet, visit: https://cotswoldsdogsandcatshome.org.uk/animals/comet-2/













