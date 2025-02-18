Prisoners pictured leaving jail in Scotland amid early prison release scheme

SWBNprison – by Elizabeth Hunter

Prisoners have been pictured leaving jail in Scotland today (Tues) – as an early prison release scheme starts.

Convicts were seen leaving HMP Edinburgh – on the day up to 390 were released early to curb overcrowding.

One told reporters he was “Gonna go sort my life out”.

The emergency legislation was passed last year and will allow eligible inmates who have been sentenced to less than four years to be released after serving 40% of their term rather than 50%.

Prisoners serving sentences for domestic abuse or sexual offences are not eligible as part of the programme.

There are around 8,300 inmates in the Scottish prison system, with a target operating capacity of 8,007.

Early releases as part of the scheme are expected to reduce the prison population by 5%.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said that prisoners being released were serving a “wide range” of sentences, including some for violent crimes, but said the releases are necessary to ensure safer prisons and more effective rehabilitation.

“It is fair to say that in terms of crimes of violence that is not an insignificant proportion of people serving short-term sentences,” she told the BBC.

“But the important point, and the raison d’etre of this legislation, is that we need to achieve a sustained reduction in the prison population that is necessary to ensure that our prisons can continue to accommodate those who pose the greatest risk of harm, and also to support rehabilitation in order to reduce re-offending.

“There is an inextricable link between the work that goes on in prisons and the safety of our community.”













