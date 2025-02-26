Puppy who was found abandoned with severe skin condition makes remarkable recovery

SWNApuppy – By Izzy Hawksworth

An adorable puppy found abandoned with a severe skin condition that left her bald and bleeding has made a remarkable recovery – as these images show.

Pearla, a 20-week-old Cane Corso, was found running loose on the Rochdale Canal in Oldham, Greater Manchester, in January and was suffering from significant hair loss on her body.

She was around 14-weeks-old at the time and wasn’t microchipped or wearing a collar so was taken to Manchester and Cheshire Dogs Home, where she was given her name.

Pearla’s skin condition meant that her face and front legs suffered from significant hair loss and scabs and shocking photos show that she was bald and bleeding.

She was taken to the RSPCA’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital where she had treatment for bilateral entropion – a condition where the eyelids roll inward which caused her eyes to become irritated by her eyelashes and fur.

But after having further treatment, the adorable puppy has now made a full recovery and even has a potential new owner.

A RSPCA spokesperson has described Pearla as a “gentle and friendly” puppy who loves playing with her toys and spending time relaxing in bed.

They said: “Pearla is your typical energetic puppy, who is bouncy, playful and always on the go.

“She is learning how to walk nicely on the lead along with her basic commands.

“Pearla is gentle and friendly with everyone that she meets.

“She loves company and interaction and loves to hang out with you.

“She loves playing with her toys and will happily do so whether in your company or not.

“She is gentle and chilled out and enjoys spending time relaxing in her bed.”

RSPCA Inspector Jess Pierce, who was investigating what happened to Pearla, previously said it was “really upsetting” to see the puppy in such a “dreadful state.”

She said: “It’s really upsetting to see such a young dog like Pearla in this condition.

“She was in a dreadful state and would have been feeling very uncomfortable from what appears to be a long-standing, untreated skin condition.

“Her head and front legs were bald and bleeding and covered in painful sores and scabs where she’d been itching and scratching herself.”

Anyone with information about what happened to Pearla is urged to call the RSPCA’s appeal line, in confidence, on 0300 123 8018, quoting reference number 01432227.









