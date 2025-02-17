Quick-thinking cop saves man after he slips between platform and moving train

SWFSpassenger – by Sejal Mandal

A quick-thinking police officer saved a man’s life after he slipped between the platform and a moving train.

The dramatic rescue occurred at Andheri Railway Station in Mumbai, India, on Sunday (Feb 16) as the Lok Shakti Express was departing from Platform 8.

CCTV footage shows Rajendra Mangalilal, 40, who was was headed to Ahmedabad, boarding the train but he misses a step and loses his balance.

A police officer quickly notices the danger and sprints towards him, pulling him away from the tracks just in time.









