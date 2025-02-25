"RIP Tom Brady" coffin spotted outside ex-NFL player Antonio Brown’s Florida home

SWTPbrady – by Michael Lee Simpson

A coffin emblazoned with the words “RIP Tom Brady” has appeared outside the home of former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Brown, a former star wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had a well-documented falling out with Brady, his former teammate.

The coffin was spotted outside Brown’s home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, by passerby Elkin Saldarriaga-Lopez, 30, on Friday, February 21.

The bizarre incident comes a week after a similar coffin, bearing the words “RIP Drake” and “RIP OVO,” was left outside the Miami home of DJ Khaled.

While the meaning behind these morbid messages remains unclear, they have sparked speculation and concern on social media.

Elkin said: “I was leaving my friend’s house, and as I passed by, I noticed it.

“I was like, ‘what’s with the Rest In Peace Tom Brady coffin?’ And then that’s why I took a picture.”

The Miami videographer said he initially didn’t realize the house belonged to Brown until he showed the image to a friend.

Brown and Brady once shared a strong connection on the field, but their relationship soured after Brown’s abrupt departure from the Buccaneers in 2022.

In 2022 Brown posted a photograph of himself hugging Gisele Bundchen – Brady’s former wife.

But in October last year he posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, a photo and caption: “AB x Tom Brady. Love my Teammate & Friend #CTESPN. He helped me out the mud & I’m forever grateful for him. I’m sorry for all my side of everything.”

Elkin believes the display outside Brown’s home was likely a prank.

“I know about the Antonio Brown drama and stuff with Tom Brady from back in the day,” he said. “I think it had to do with something, but I didn’t really know. It definitely looked like a prank.”

Neither Brown nor Brady has publicly commented on the coffin’s appearance.

Brown’s representatives have been approached for comment.



