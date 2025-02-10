Save up to £400 on your next luxury European break, with destinations including Lake Como and Corfu

Searches for ‘last minute holidays from UK’ increased +5000% over the past 30 days as the colder weather prompts holiday bookings

‘Sicily holiday deals’ (+5000%) and ‘Corfu holiday deals’ (+5000%) and ‘Lake Como holiday deals’ (+5000%) saw a significant search uplift.

Leading luxury holiday providers, Citalia and Sovereign are currently offering a number of deals on their luxury stays with up to £400 off bookings

The colder weather of the February months has left many people across the UK chasing the sun with searches for ‘last minute holidays from UK’ increasing +5000% over the past 30 days.¹ While some are yearning for the Grecian emerald isle Corfu (+5000 search uplift for deals), others are looking for a taste of Italian romance in Lake Como (+5000% search uplift for deals).

Luckily, leading luxury holiday providers, Citalia and Sovereign, are offering substantial savings on unforgettable last minute holidays across Europe for bookings made for travel in April and June 2025.

Citalia Offers:

Travellers can enjoy fantastic savings on their Italian escapes with discounts available across single, twin, and multi-centre holidays:

£100 discount on Single Destinations holidays (valid for travel between April – June 2025 only).

on Single Destinations holidays (valid for travel between April – June 2025 only). £150 discount on Twin Destination holidays (£200 for travel between April – June 2025).

on Twin Destination holidays (£200 for travel between April – June 2025). £200 discount on Multi Destination holidays (£300 for travel between April – June 2025).

Terms & Conditions:

The discount applies to all new package bookings with a minimum stay of 5 nights, made between 3rd February and 2nd March 2025. The offer is based on two adults sharing a room and is valid for travel between 1st April 2025 and 30th June 2025. For bookings made in the same period but for travel between 1st July 2025 and 31st March 2026, savings will be £150 for Twin Centre holidays and £200 for Multi Centre holidays. The offer is subject to availability and may be withdrawn at any time. Standard booking terms and conditions apply.

Sovereign Offers:

Luxury travellers can take advantage of Sovereign’s enhanced discounts for the ultimate premium holiday experience:

£100 per person (up to £400 per booking) for travel between April – June 2025 .

(up to £400 per booking) for travel between . £75 per person (up to £300 per booking) for travel between 1st July 2025 – 31st March 2026.

Terms & Conditions:

The savings are included in the final price of the holiday and apply to all new package bookings with a minimum stay of 5 nights, made between 3rd February and 2nd March 2025. The maximum total saving is £400 per booking for up to four people travelling between April – June 2025, and £300 per booking for travel between 1st July 2025 – 31st March 2026. The offer is subject to availability and may be withdrawn at any time. Standard booking terms and conditions apply.

For more information, please visit Citalia.com and Sovereign.com.