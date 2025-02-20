Self-professed 'most liked' man on Hinge says he's still looking for a date

SWTPhinge – by Kate Pounds

The self-professed ‘most liked man’ on Hinge says he gets 40 likes a day – because of his dog.

But Alex Puxley, 32, is still looking for love after joined the dating app in January 2024 and says he’s received a record number of 3,000 likes.

The tech consultant, from Market Harborough, Leicestershire, claims he gets up to 40 prompts from interested women every day and says he’s had over 1,500 matches in the last year alone.

But although Alex – and his Cockapoo, Raffy are a big hit on the app – he says he’s still looking for love and hasn’t been on even one date yet.

Alex insists he’s not picky, but says he wants someone who’s interested in getting to know him.

Romantic Alex – said: “I’m the only single one out of my frihip group so we don’t go out to meet girls often anymore.

“I wish someone would pop up that wants to date me for the right reasons.

“I feel they approach for a one night stand or just the wrong reasons in general – to be taken out for meals etc all paid for via myself.

“I’ve had a few matches ask how much money I earn each year which is a strange way to start a conversation!

“So it would be nice to date someone who is just normal and doesn’t come across as materialistic.

“I think I get so many matches because I take photos with Raffy – he’s the star of the show.

“I think a lot of people on dating apps these days aren’t there for anything serious – they ask you how much money you earn, what car you drive etc.

“I just want to chat to someone who wants a relationship and a family.”

Alex says he doesn’t officially know he’s the most “liked” man on Hinge, but thinks he must be after comparing his totals to pals.

“I’m comparing it to what I know others have on their accounts and they have had no where near as many as me,” he said.

“Most of my fri are in shock and laugh about how many I have had.”

Six-foot Alex said he’d like a date who’s shorter than him, he likes red-heads, and people who love their jobs.

He’s had 10 relationships in the past – with one lasting three years – but thinks some disastrous chat up lines might have caused his lack of dates on Hinge.

Alex said conversations stopped when he said ‘are you a parking ticket because you have ‘fine’ written all over you’ and ‘they say dating is a numbers game, so can I get yours’.

Alex was put off when someone said ‘I’ve always wanted a hunk like you as a stepdad’, and when someone asked him what he’d do if she farted on a first date.

He was put off one chat because it was like an interview, he said, where he was quizzed on details like what car he drives and how much he earns.

















