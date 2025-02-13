Self tan disaster leaves woman looking "like Ross from Fri"

A woman used a tanning mousse to give herself “a glowing tan,” but instead, it left her looking like Ross in an episode of Fri.

Jenn Reinhart, 43, applied the fake tan after a night out without reading the instructions and left it on overnight.

When she woke up the next morning, Jenn was shocked to see her patchy orange complexion in the mirror—with her hands and fingers sporting a bizarre ombre effect.

Her initial shock quickly turned into laughter, and she compared herself to Ross Geller, who faced a similar situation in an episode of Fri.

Jenn, who works in business development in Cleveland, Ohio, said: “I walked into the bathroom, saw myself in the mirror, and I was startled.

“That reflection is not what I typically see in the morning.

“My face was one thing, but when I saw my hands, I knew I had really messed up.

“I couldn’t stop laughing looking at my face and hands with an ombre effect.”

Jenn had been looking forward to a fun weekend with fri while her fiancé, Scott Sutton, 49, was away in New Jersey.

After a few glasses of wine at Orchid House Winery on Friday (Jan 31) with her fri, she decided to tan herself using a St. Tropez mousse.

She said: “I just popped off the top, sprayed it into my mitt, and started rubbing it all in.

“No instructions, no prep, I didn’t even take my makeup off.”

“I just sprayed it on and called it a day.”

After realizing the extent of the disaster, Jenn frantically called Scott.

She said: “He was like, ‘Oh my gosh, get in the shower now and scrub it off!’”

Jenn eventually managed to scrub most of the tan off using exfoliating mitts and multiple showers.

But despite the initial horror, she has embraced the experience.

She said: “It’s actually been really uplifting.

“People have told me my video made their day and gave them a much-needed laugh.

“If my tan fail can bring people joy, then it was totally worth it.”