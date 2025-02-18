Shocking pictures show guardrail piercing right through car

SWSMcrash – by Dean Murray

Shocking pictures show a guardrail piercing right through a car – in which the driver survived.

The horror crash in in Quincy, California came as the region suffered treacherous driving conditions in a freezing spell last week.

Thankfully, the 19-year-old female driver escaped relatively unscathed from the incident on the SR-70 highway on Thursday (13 Feb).

California Highway Patrol Quincy said on social media the driver “is miraculously on her way to Renown with only moderate injuries. The storm is far from over. Please slow down.”

CBS reported the crash survivor to be Quenton Brock, who told them: “I should be in two pieces being pulled out of [the] car. Nothing is broken except for my rib, so I just kind of have a lot of soreness, tenderness, aching.”











