Single mum and daughter, 5, left homeless after "heartbreaking" house fire

A mum and her five-year-old daughter have been left homeless after a devastating fire – which destroyed their house and belongings.

Laura Travers, 39, and her daughter Ellie have been spending their nights sleeping on friends’ sofas or in hotels after a “heartbreaking” blaze forced them to flee their home.

The single mum moved into her two-bedroom terraced house in Orpington, Kent, four years ago and says it is all her daughter has “ever known.”

While working from home on January 8, the sales manager said she began to smell smoke and had originally assumed it was coming from the builders working next door.

However, when she stepped outside her front door, she saw a “cloud of smoke” lingering above her head.

Laura said: “I ran up to my bedroom and it was just filled with thick smoke. I couldn’t see anything.

“I started panicking and running around the room trying to grab and unplug things. Very soon after I realised that I couldn’t breathe so I grabbed my dog and ran out.

“It wasn’t until I got out of the house that I saw flames coming through the tiles.”

Laura says that she called 999 immediately and the fire brigade arrived within eight minutes.

She added: “The firefighters said that if I hadn’t been there and alerted them as quick as I did then the whole block of terraces would likely be gone.

“I am just grateful that my daughter wasn’t home, it could have been so much worse.”

The mum was then taken to hospital where she was treated for smoke inhalation, and placed on oxygen for around six hours.

Laura says that now, almost one month on, she is still having some difficulty breathing as well as being hit by the emotional impact of the blaze.

Since the fire, her and Ellie have been left homeless, spending their nights between friends’ sofas and hotels.

Meanwhile, their miniature Cavapoo, called Lola, has been staying with a family member.

Laura added: “We have lost the majority of our things.

“We have been mostly sofa surfing or in hotels. We are currently in an Airbnb but it is costing me an absolute fortune.

“It is a horrible, very scary, and unsettling time for both me and my daughter.

“It is just awful and so heartbreaking. It took everything from us.

“It has affected my physical health, career, mental health, emotional wellbeing, all of it.”

The family are still unaware if or when they will be able to move back into the property, which they rent.

Laura says her daughter is coping well considering, but is very upset about having lost so many of her things – a number of which she received just weeks prior at Christmas.

The mum also says that the aftermath of the fire has cost her thousands.

A GoFundMe page has since been set up to help the family rebuild after their loss.

Laura added: “It is really nice to see how supportive people have been, and we are really grateful to everyone who has been able to give.

“Every pound makes a difference at the moment.”

Donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/laura-ellies-home-fund

