Skywatcher spots Loch Ness-style cloud

A skywatcher was amazed when they spotted a Loch Ness-style cloud.

Anne Wilkie saw the curious formation in the skies above Calgary in Canada on February 22, 2025.

She turned to social media to ask for advice on identifying the phenomenon.

Anne wrote: “Does anyone know what is happening here? Saw this cloud formation this afternoon in Calgary looking to the west. It’s a first for me.

“I had a front-row seat as they passed by my patio window. Couldn’t get outside quick enough.

“It was amazing. I just wish I had a better camera.”

Others in the region had also noticed the unusual shaped clouds, with Chris Ratzlaff replying, “I had been watching those Kelvin Helmholtz clouds on and off all afternoon, but missed the best moment that you’ve captured here!”

Other responses included “It’s Nessie of the clouds, a close relation to the Loch Ness Monster,” “Looks like a beautiful dragon,” and “I think Nessie may have escaped the loch & the beautiful scenery of Scotland to take a trip to Calgary!!”

It is likely they were Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds, also known as fluctus clouds, a rare and striking atmospheric phenomenon that resembles breaking ocean waves in the sky.

These clouds form when two layers of air in the atmosphere move at different speeds, creating a shear effect.



