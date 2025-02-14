Social media users swooning over images of hearts on Mars

SWSMhearts – by Dean Murray

Social media users are swooning over images of heart shapes found on Mars.

The series of pictures were captured from the Mars Global Surveyor (MGS) earlier this century, but have caused hearts to flutter now they’ve resurfaced online on Valentine’s Day this year (14 Feb).

Shared on X, they’ve drawn comments including “Looks like Mars has been secretly playing Cupid all along! Even the Red Planet has a soft spot for love,” and “I think when we shift to Mars, these could be the spots where all the lovers could meet up!”

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory wrote in 2004: “Happy St. Valentine’s Day from the Mars Global Surveyor (MGS) Mars Orbiter Camera (MOC) team! This collection of images acquired over the past 3 Mars years shows some of the heart-shaped features found on Mars by the MGS MOC.”





