Soldier dismissed for being gay gets apology from British Army 35 years on

SWLSsoldier – By Adam Dutton and Suzanne Moon

A former soldier has received an apology from the British Army – 35 years after he was dismissed for being gay.

Martin Diver, 58, joined the military as a 17-year-old in 1985 and went on to serve as a rifleman for the Royal Anglian Regiment.

But he was kicked out of the Armed Forces and court-martialled after coming out as gay to his superiors in 1990.

Martin suffered PTSD and was left feeling suicidal after living with the “disgrace” of being sacked and losing his career because of his sexuality.

A ban on homosexuality continued in the Armed Forces until 2000 despite it being decriminalised from 1967.

In July 2023, then Prime Minister Rishi Sunak publicly apologised in the Commons for the historical treatment of LGBT veterans.

The Ministry of Defence later said those dismissed from the armed forces for being gay would be eligible for up to £70,000 in compensation.

Yesterday (Mon) Martin returned to ‘the family’ that had cast him out more than three decades ago to receive an official apology from the government.

2nd Battalion The Royal Anglian Regiment ‘The Poachers’ hosted an event at Kendrew Barracks near Cottesmore, Lincs., to welcome Martin back into the army.

Colonel Guy Foden presented Martin with a letter of apology from the Prime Minister, and the regiment’s tie, cap and an Etherton pin badge.

He said Martin had displayed courage, determination and support for others, all ‘hallmarks of a good soldier’ while the army had been ‘poorly sighted’.

Martin said he originally joined the army as he was unsure of what he wanted in life and soon realised he couldn’t be “gay at the weekend and straight in the week.”.

He said: “I couldn’t put my finger on what I was feeling but I thought the army might help, and in a way, it did.

“The early and mid-1980s was not a good time to be gay. A lot of people were anti-gay and the Aids epidemic had begun.

“But I eventually plucked up the courage to go to a gay bar and, after a couple of hours hanging around outside worrying someone would see me, I went in.

“I was in awe. I was blindsided by how relaxed people were.

“This went on for most of the summer, but it led to a downward spiral in how I felt.

“I remember going back on the train one weekend and thinking ‘I can’t do this any more’. I couldn’t be gay at the weekend and straight in the week.”

Martin did not want to tell anyone of his own rank so instead he told an adjutant who he says ‘took a gulp’ and said he should take it to the commandant.

Martin added: “I was lucky because he was a really nice man.

“I went in and told him I was gay and he took off his cap and put it in his in-tray.

“Then he told me to go outside and have a think about what was going on and what I wanted to do.

“But I’d come this far. I wasn’t going to retract what I had told him.”

Martin was put into close custody for five days before being moved to Queen Elizabeth Military Hospital in Woolwich for psychiatric assessment.

The psychiatrist described him as ‘a victim of circumstance who had nothing wrong with him’ but Martin was court-martialled, pleaded guilty and spent three months in ‘prison’ – the military corrective training centre in Colchester.

He was also kicked out of the army without his pension.

Having lost his career and with his future uncertain, Martin returned to his parents’ home in Northamptonshire.

Martin said although they were supportive he felt depressed and suicidal, and struggled to focus on holding down any new jobs.

An army friend’s wife ran a psychiatric nursing agency, and persuaded Martin he should join them. Martin did, first as an auxiliary, before gaining qualifications at university.

He has now been in nursing for 20 years and is an Armed Forces Champion, ensuring those whose lives have been touched by the military gain the specialist support they need.

Martin says he feels no antipathy towards the army for his treatment but one aspect has irked him and members of his family to this day.

His cousin, Andrew Roberts, who joined the army at a similar time, was told the reason Martin had been thrown out was related to drugs.

It us unclear whether he was told this because drugs were considered less of a disgrace than being gay.

But Martin said when word got back to his parents it made the situation ‘much worse’ for them.

He added: “There was already a deep sense of embarrassment and shame.

“I was considered to have disgraced myself and the regiment. I could live with disgracing myself in their eyes, but not the regiment.

“The most devastating thing is the rejection.”

Martin was accompanied by his PTSD service dog Oli, who he has had for four years, and rarely leaves his side.

He said Oli has had a bigger positive effect on his self-esteem and positivity than any of the therapy sessions or medication he has tried.

The apology made on the behalf of the regiment and the army is part of the Project Etherton initiative.

Lord Etherton carried out an independent review into the experiences of more than 1,000 people treated unfairly by the Armed Forces due to their sexuality between 1967 and 2000.

Rishi Sunak previously called the ban an “appalling failure” of the British state “decades behind the law of this land.”

He told MPs: "Many endured the most horrific sexual abuse and violence, homophobic bullying and harassment all while bravely serving this country."
















