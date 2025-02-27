Spaceship skimming 100km above Moon captures mesmerising footage

A spaceship skimming 100km above the Moon is capturing some of the best footage since NASA’s Apollo missions.

Firefly’s Blue Ghost lander captured footage of the Moon during its third lunar orbit manoeuvre on 24 February 2025. (Pix via SWNS)

Texas-based Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost lunar lander is in low orbit as it prepares to touch down on March 2.

The company said on Wednesday (Feb. 26): “Firefly’s Blue Ghost lander captured more incredible footage of the Moon during its third lunar orbit maneuver on February 24 that inserted the spacecraft into a near-circular low lunar orbit.”

The firm explained the video, which they sped up ten times, “was taken about 100 km above the lunar surface, showing the far side of the Moon and a top-down view of Blue Ghost’s RCS thrusters (center) and radiator panels on each side.”

They added the radiator panels were moving nominally to protect Blue Ghost’s subsystems from extreme temperatures.